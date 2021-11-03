Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $323,433.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:ECL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,097. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average of $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
