Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $323,433.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,097. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day moving average of $218.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

