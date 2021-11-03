Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.55. Edison International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EIX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.48. 112,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,595. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

