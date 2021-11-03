Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $11.68 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $112,701.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00325978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 181.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,108,510 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

