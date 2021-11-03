Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.31% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELD. TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.43.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$11.49 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

