Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,204. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

