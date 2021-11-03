Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Comparison

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

This table compares Elevate Credit and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.25 $20.59 million $1.31 2.68 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 55.53 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 7.41% 21.81% 5.82% Coinbase Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elevate Credit and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67

Elevate Credit presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.54%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $356.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Elevate Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Coinbase Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.