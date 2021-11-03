Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 310,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,525. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

