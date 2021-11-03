Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well. However, generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates are stable ahead of quarterly results.”

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

Endo International stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.10. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.