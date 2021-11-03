Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.23

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$10.88. Enerflex shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 410,379 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.46.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$972.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.