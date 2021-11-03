Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. Entegris has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $144.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Entegris by 531.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Entegris by 87.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

