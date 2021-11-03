Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.85 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.19). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £10.33 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.84.

In other Enteq Upstream news, insider David Steel purchased 59,171 shares of Enteq Upstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

