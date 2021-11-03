Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 11.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.79. 27,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

