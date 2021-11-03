Equalizer Price Reaches $0.60 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00083559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.21 or 0.99695866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.93 or 0.07226286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

