Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.35 price target (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.50 target price (down from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

EQGPF remained flat at $$123.82 during trading on Wednesday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

