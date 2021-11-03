Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,275 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Equitable worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

