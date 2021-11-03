Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

BC opened at $97.02 on Monday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

