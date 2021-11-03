Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Essex Property Trust worth $137,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $336.14 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.01 and a 52 week high of $347.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.28.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

