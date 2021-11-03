Ethereum Gold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $392.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $371,356.97 and $392.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00220512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

