ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,024 shares during the quarter. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B makes up approximately 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MLPB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $18.06.

