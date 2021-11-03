EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $6,773.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00606814 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,360,671,811 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

