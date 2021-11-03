EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46.

Several research firms have commented on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

