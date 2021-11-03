EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Short Interest Update

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAYO opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. EVmo has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $6.00.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. EVmo had a negative net margin of 78.72% and a negative return on equity of 453.01%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

