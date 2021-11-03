Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 205,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. 72,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

