Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 5,117 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EXEL stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 5,753,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

