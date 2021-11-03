Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 199,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

