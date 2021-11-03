Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 5,114,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,296. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

