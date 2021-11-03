Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of XCUR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,334. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 87.09%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth about $404,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.