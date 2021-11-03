Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.11.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.