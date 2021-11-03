Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 927,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $138.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Exterran alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exterran stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,084 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exterran as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.