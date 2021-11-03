FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading Down 2.9%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $429.52 and last traded at $431.16. 1,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 117,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

