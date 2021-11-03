Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $421.99

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.99 and traded as low as $403.62. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $408.00, with a volume of 13,243 shares traded.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.81.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

