FansTime (FTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $909,795.39

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $909,795.39 and approximately $558,613.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FansTime has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00227510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00099162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.