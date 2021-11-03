Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 415398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANUY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

