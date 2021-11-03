Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 539.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $257,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.20. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

