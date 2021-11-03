Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $297.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

