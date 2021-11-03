Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $675.76 million and approximately $187.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

