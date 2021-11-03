Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.52

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.52 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 317.58 ($4.15). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 883,703 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 333.70.

In other Fidelity China Special Situations news, insider Vanessa Donegan acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

