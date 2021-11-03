Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575,353 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

