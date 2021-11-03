Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.03 or 0.00102505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.67 billion and $701.76 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.31 or 0.99913283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.04 or 0.07277334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 119,748,956 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

