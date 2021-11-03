Financial Comparison: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 25.23 $42.54 million $0.12 36.33 GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.35 -$44.01 million ($0.71) -9.85

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 61.48% 57.26% 44.43% GTY Technology -82.51% -13.88% -9.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

