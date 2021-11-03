Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

FISI stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

