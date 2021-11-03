Financial Survey: Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) versus Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 260.75 -$67.47 million ($2.80) -4.36

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edgewise Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.49%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 173.00%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.43% -66.11%

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.