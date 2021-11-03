FIO Protocol Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $69.60 million and $4.88 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,944,327 coins and its circulating supply is 363,383,342 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

