FIO Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.60 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.60 million and $4.88 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001279 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,944,327 coins and its circulating supply is 363,383,342 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

