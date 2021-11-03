First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 58,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,434. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

