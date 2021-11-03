First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 613,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,174. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

