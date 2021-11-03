First Trust Advisors LP Buys 154,846 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Polaris worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

