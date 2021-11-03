First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $27,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CAG opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

