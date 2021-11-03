First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

