First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 28.4% in October

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of IFV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 9,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

